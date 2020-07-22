The Texas Education Agency (TEA) earlier this month released public health planning guidance for the 2020-21 academic year to well prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return to school campuses for daily, in-person instruction. Given the latest developments around COVID-19, TEA on Friday, July 17 issued additional updates to the guidance, it said in a news release. In response to the varying public health realities of each Texas community, these changes give the needed flexibility for schools to effectively provide a smooth transition for students, teachers, and staff so that they will experience the safest and least disruptive mode of learning during the beginning of the school year.
Commissioner Mike Morath said school systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.
“This should give us time to work collectively to flatten the curve on this epidemic, and at the same time if that is insufficient time, local school boards have the ability to adopt an additional four-week transition window should that be necessary,” Morath said in a video that was published by the TEA.
TEA guidelines include exceptions for students; specifically, any family that lacks internet access at home and/or requires devices for students learning virtually. Any student requiring on-campus instruction during this period—i.e. those who need reliable access to technology—will still be entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period.
Local school boards for districts in areas with high levels of community spread also retain the flexibility to delay the start of the school year.
Additional changes provide school systems with the ability to convert high schools—with school board approval—to a full-time hybrid model once students have transitioned back to on-campus instruction. This model will provide for a more socially distanced school experience, where students receive a portion of their instruction on-campus and a portion of their instruction remotely at home.
“We know that there are parents who are nervous, and who want to keep their children home, and for that we will support them with remote instruction 100 percent of the way,” Morath said in a video. “But we also know that the on-campus instruction environment is invaluable – that a child’s academic and social growth flourishes in a Texas public school.”
One week prior to the start of on-campus activities and instruction, school systems must post for parents and the general public a summary of the plan—developed in consultation with their teachers, staff, and parents—that they will follow to mitigate COVID-19 spread in their schools based on the requirements and recommendations outlined in TEA’s updated public health planning guidance.
