Facebook, including Instagram and WhatsApp, all went down Monday morning, according to a public statement on their Twitter accounts.
The tweet was made at 11:22 a.m. The service was back on before 5 p.m. the same day.
"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said.
This means the Wharton Journal-Spectator was not accessible, including its sister paper, East Bernard Express.
School districts from Wharton, Boling, and East Bernard community with the public through various Facebook platforms.
Law enforcement agencies like the Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff's Office, and the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable's Office issue press releases through Facebook.
According to news reports, Facebook went down just before 11 a.m.
