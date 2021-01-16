The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has donated a conservation easement on 934 acres of critical Matagorda wetlands to permanently protect the land from future development.
The conserved wetlands are part of LCRA’s Matagorda Bay Nature Park along the mid-Texas Gulf Coast. The conservation easement held by the Colorado River Land Trust will allow LCRA to retain ownership of the property while ensuring the land will be protected as natural open space forever.
“We want to guarantee these important wetlands will never be developed,” said Phil Wilson, LCRA general manager. “We have no intention of selling the land, but we took this step to ensure that no matter what happens in the future, this land will remain preserved in its natural state for the people of Texas.”
This was the same area that in 2019, Ethan West, of Mason, kayaked on the Colorado River. It was a 547-mile trip that began in Telegraph (South Llano River) to Matagorda Bay.
Nearly two years later after he began his trip on April 1, he remembered back what it was like passing the nature park was in front of dozens of people who had heard of his excursion down the Colorado River. In fact, he was greeted by staff from the LCRA, Matagorda Bay Nature Park and Rangers once he was on land.
“That’s the biggest gathering of people I ever had,” West said.
According to the LCRA, the land will remain part of the 1,333-acre nature park, and LCRA will continue to use the wetlands for recreation and education. The park’s welcome center and RV park are in a different area of the property and will remain available to park guests.
Added West: “I think the LCRA’s steps to preserve these wetlands is a great undertaking. Many times people forget that the very beaches we enjoy are actually ecosystems we share with other living things. We disrupt shoreline ecosystems with construction, boat travel, or sometimes human traffic.”
Jeff Crosby, executive director of the Colorado River Land Trust, said the tract is one of the last large, intact coastal ecosystems on the Matagorda Peninsula.
“Working with partners like LCRA, who see the value of conservation and land stewardship, ensures the natural resources we Texans depend on are protected,” Crosby said. “The Texas coast is unique, and the conservation of these wetlands, where the Colorado River empties into the Gulf of Mexico, provides a tremendous opportunity to protect a diverse and productive habitat.”
The 934-acre tract lies within the mid-coast barrier islands and includes extensive tidal marshes, barrier grasslands and tidal flats, as well as habitat that supports a diverse population of plants and animals in the region. In addition to helping protect the region’s natural resources, the conservation easement also will help protect nursery habitat for shrimp, crabs and other crustaceans; oyster beds and other mollusks; stopover and wintering habitat for migratory waterfowl; nesting and foraging habitat for resident waterfowl; emergent tidal marshes; sea grass beds; and the beach and dune system.
“The LCRA forming this trust will make a permanent ‘safe haven’ for these wetland ecosystems,” West said. “This will be something to pass on to the next generation of conservationists. Ensuring the leaders to come to an understanding of our natural world … and how precious it is.”
He accepted an invitation to be a guest at the monthly Java Jam on April 26, 2019. Three days later the mammoth journey at the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico came to a conclusion.
