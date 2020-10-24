According to the City of Wharton, the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar Project will go before the Wharton City Council at its next meeting.
Lisa Olson Murphy, who is the development director for AP Solar Holdings, communicated to Brandi Jimenez, assistant to City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. about speaking to Wharton city leaders.
“Russell Machann has asked that I present the council, and I saw that there is a meeting on October 26,” Murphy said in an email to Jimenez. “I would like to make a very brief presentation to introduce the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar Project and take questions.”
She is referring to a proposed solar energy plant on a 3,000-acre tract that’s part of the 32,000 acres of Pierce Ranch on the west side of the Colorado River. This area has been chosen by AP Solar Holdings because Wharton County is close to the greater Houston area. IN an interview with the Wharton Journal-Spectator earlier this month, Murphy said Wharton County and the Wharton Independent School District would benefit from this project.
Murphy told the WJ-S the acreage that will be utilized is within Wharton ISD’s jurisdiction, so it would be included in the tax rolls. But what the developers are hoping for is a 312-tax abatement, an incentive that gives them a decrease in value for the first 10 years.
“We need a tax abatement from (Wharton County) to get through those first few years,” said Murphy. “If we are taxed at full assessment those first 10 years, the financial rate of return is very low for these projects.”
The email to Garza also said that Murphy is trying to get local support of the project because AP Solar Holdings needs a 312 tax abatement agreement with WC for the project to move forward.
Construction would begin as early as the first quarter in 2021 and be in operation by the summer of 2022.
According to AP Solar Holdings, construction could create 300 new jobs for 12-18 months, and once in operation employ three to four full-time employees.
Murphy is a developer and she identifies land for potential projects.
“We look for large family ranches, and Pierce Ranch – the Armours that run it – really try to diversify the use of it (the land),” said Murphy. “They’re trying to keep it in the family as long as possible.”
The Armours have had the land since the late 1800s. One of the things they wanted to do by leasing the land for the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar Project makes it a 30-35-year asset, so at the end of that time, if they don’t want to lease it for solar power any more, they can return it to its original use.
If you would like more information, go to website: http://www.redtailedhawksolar.com/
