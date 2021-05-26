Arts and crafts, contests, and reading for children and adults are planned during the Wharton County Library System’s two-month Summer Reading Program with registration beginning June 1 at the Wharton Library branch, 1920 North Fulton Street.
“The library staff has spent months preparing for these events,” Library Director Elene Gedevani said of the summer program that ends July 31. “Many activities have been planned, and books and materials have been ordered to meet the reading needs of a diverse public with a wide range of interests.”
There will be games, treats, balloons, crafts, and prizes the first day of registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Pick up a passport when you arrive, and visit all the stations before going inside to register. One person will win a Visa gift card.
This year’s summer program theme is “Tails and Tales.” Readers may select their tales from books in the library or go online to check out tales virtually.
Readers from six months to 17 years of age will be divided into three different age groups and work on materials and projects appropriate for their educational levels. Prizes for first through third place, and grand prizes are available for every reader who completes the program. Weekly prizes are also awarded through random drawings, and the major prizes of the summer will be raffled to those who complete the reading challenges.
Online programming features family programs including magicians, plays, animal antics, and a visit with the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s “Dinosaur Discovery.” Wharton County Extension Agent Kashara Bell will present sessions on cooking, crafts, and current issues for older children. Story times for younger children are each Monday.
Kits will be available each week to pick up and take home for arts and crafts. Materials and instructions will be included. They will be distributed on Wednesday mornings to individuals while supplies last.
Adults may participate
Patrons 18 years and older can participate in the Adult Summer Reading Program and win prices. After registering, patrons will receive their own reading log to record three books, e-books or audiobooks. They can choose fiction or non-fiction.
This year the program will also have two contests for patrons to enter. In June, patrons can pick up coloring pages to color and submit for contest. July will focus on photography and patrons can submit photos of their pets or other animals to win prizes.
Additionally, craft kits will be made available for adults.
Optional this year is Bingo cards with activities. Participants can enter one of the contests, pick up craft kits, find a mystery word on the library website or check out a book in a different section of the library.
New to the program is the “Physical Challenge of the Week.” Participants each week will be greeted by a different type of physical apparatus before entering the library. You may see a putting green or a balance beam, or a corn hole game. After completing the challenge, front desk personnel will give participants a token of esteem.
To find out more follow us on Facebook or check our website: www.whartonco.lib.tx.us
The Summer Reading Program is underwritten by individuals, businesses, and service organizations in the Wharton area. All costs have been covered, and the program is offered free of charge to children living or visiting Wharton County.
