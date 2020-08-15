The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to Aug. 4. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Robert Benitez, Jr., 54, of Donna, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated 3rd or more charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m., Aug. 4. He was released Aug. 5;
• Adrian Allen Rivera, 36, of East Bernard, was arrested on a DWI warrant charge by the WCSO at 10:18 p.m., Aug. 4. He was released Aug. 5;
• Douglas Wayne Mach, 30, of Boling, was arrested on a DWI warrant charge by the WCSO at 7 a.m., Aug. 5. He was released Aug. 5;
• Carolyn Denise Hudson, 60, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property less than $2,500 2 or more previous convictions felony warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 3:23 p.m., Aug. 5;
• Gerald Wayne Kennedy, 62, of Wharton, was arrested on a DWI 2nd warrant charge by WPD at 8:04 p.m., Aug. 5. He was released Aug. 6;
• Lauren Michelle Beaver, 40, of Wharton, was arrested on a Capias Pro Fine DWI 2nd charge by WPD at 8:18 pm., Aug. 1;
• Adolfo Gabriel Lopez, 26, of Houston, was arrested on an unauthorized use of a vehicle felony charge by the Wharton County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 at 12:32 a.m., Aug. 2. He was released Aug. 2;
• Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of El Campo, was arrested on an abandon endanger child criminal negligence felony warrant charge by the El Campo Police Department at 8:38 p.m., Aug. 4. He was released Aug. 5;
• Brittany Cruz, 32, of Boling, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member charge by the WCSO at 10:06 p.m., Aug. 6. She was released Aug. 7;
• Kevin Lee Galvan, 32, of Boling, was arrested on an assault cause bodily injury family member charge by the WCSO at 10:06 p.m., Aug. 6. He was released Aug. 7;
• Leon Markel Lee, 36, of El Campo, was arrested on a DWI warrant violation of parole charge by the WCSO at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6;
• Paul Perez, 49, of Wharton, was arrested on a criminal trespass warrant charge by WPD at 7:20 p.m., Aug. 7. He was released Aug. 7;
• Jamal Rashad Owens, 32, of Katy, was arrested on a DWI charge by ECPD at 3:47 a.m., Aug. 8. He was released Aug. 8;
• Steven Torres, 46, of El Campo, was arrested on an injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury felony charge by ECPD at 10:15 a.m., Aug. 7;
• Jose Cruz Castillo, Jr., 57, of Highlands, was arrested on a DWI charge by WPD at 11:58 p.m., Aug. 9;
• Carlos Antonio Velasquez-Brown, 25, of Wharton, was arrested on a harassment warrant charge by WPD at 5:24 a.m., Aug. 10. He was released Aug. 10;
• Brandon Ruiz, 22, of Boling, was arrested on a DWI/open alcoholic container charge by WPD at 2:54 a.m., Aug. 10. He was released Aug. 10;
• Joseph Scott Schmidtke, 41, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $00 warrant charge by WPD at 10:44 a.m., Aug. 11. He was released Aug. 12.
