One of the best places to be in Wharton, depending on what time of the month it is, has been Guffey Park, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park near downtown was host to the longtime Farmers Market, and the Food Truck Monday event, which the Wharton city staff has said has been well received by the public.
The venue for the Farmers Market had been the parking lot at Wharton County Junior College on Boling Highway, but due to coronavirus concerns, it could no longer be held there.
Both these events have been deemed a success. Now, the Wharton city staff has been looking to find ways to make improvements, said Community Development Director Gwyneth Teves.
She said the staff would like to proceed with a proposal received from David Bucek, of Sterns and Bucek Architects for architectural, structural and civil engineering for a new covered pavilion and public restrooms.
“The project would require, since it’s government funded, that we do get architect and engineering services on board for this project,” Teves said during a July Wharton City Council meeting.
The city would need to allocate money from the current budget to develop the plans from parks and recreation funding that it has through the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Teves said.
She added that a phased out construction project would go into next year’s budget, with the possibility of building over future years.
Bucek produced a letter to Wharton City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. dated June 18.
“Given the current site is entirely impervious and is located in an area prone to flooding it is assumed that the new structure will be designed to flood without displacing water and that no detention requirements or drainage calculations are required,” Bucek said. “If it is determined the site drainage plan and calculations are required the services can be provided for additional fee.”
The letter explained that architectural services would include conceptual studies, a rendering, design development drawings, construction documents and construction administration. The letter also said Structural engineering would provide drawings for slab on grade foundation with grade beams and piers with the understanding the primary structure will be a prefabricated metal building structure and roof to be engineered by the metal building fabricator.
He added that while the size and final design has not been determined, the proposed fee assumes a covered pavilion of approximately 16,000 square feet with an estimated cost of $400,000 to $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.