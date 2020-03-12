A few weeks after organizing a group of citizens to assist in producing an event centered on Juneteenth, the rest of the Wharton City Council agreed with Councilman Clifford Jackson that a festival should continue here.
During a regular meeting on Monday, March 9, Wharton elected officials unanimously voted to contribute $2,000 to the Juneteenth Festival that for nearly a decade had been named after its founder, Robert Simmons, Jr.
When Wharton citizens, including Jackson, had been hearing that Simmons and co-founder, Paul Kearney, Jr., would not be part of the festival, confirming those rumors was important.
After organizing a meeting earlier this winter, those rumors became true, leading locals to move forward. Presenting their idea to the council and leaders acting on it was a major hurdle to cross.
The council action mirrored what had been done in the past. City Manager Andres Garza alluded to this when he spoke to the council.
It will once again be held in Monterey Square, there will be a stage for entertainers to perform their music. Houston and Fulton streets will be closed, affecting also Milam Street and SH 60 in some capacity.
The festival will be held from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 13.
The City of Wharton now plans to waive fees associated with the temporary permit for the consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages. According to the contract, the sale and consumption of beer will be in front of 110 South Houston. The contract also reads that security officers will be hired and payment for these officers will come from the Hotel and Motel Tax Revenue. These services will be coordinated with the Wharton Police Department.
