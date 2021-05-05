The suspect in a Monday night shooting on North Outlar Street is in police custody while his victim recovers in a Houston hospital, according to Wharton police.
The victim, Terence Bunch, 30, of Wharton, was shot around 7:14 p.m. in the 500 block of North Outlar St. by the alleged suspect police identified as Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 24, of Wharton.
Police determined Taylor was involved following eyewitness accounts, anonymous tips, and interviews, Soltura said. Taylor was arrested without incident at the Wharton Police Department, Det. Ariel Soltura said.
The two men knew each other, and the ongoing investigation revealed the shooting was not drug related, Soltura said Tuesday. No other people were involved in the shooting, Soltura said.
“We’re actively coordinating with medical staff to better understand the extend of the victim’s injuries,” Soltura said.
Taylor was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 11:33 p.m. He is charged with a Class A misdemeanor, and additional charges may follow, Soltura said. No bond has been set, as of press time.
The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office has been made aware of the incident, Soltura said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.