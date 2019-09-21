On Wednesday, Sept. 18, staff of the East Bernard Express/Wharton Journal-Spectator woke up to news of a structure fire that had occurred in the same block as their news and business office in the 100 block of Burleson Street in downtown Wharton.
When Publisher Bill Wallace arrived, there were multiple first responders on the scene, including police, fire, and EMS. He was told it was a five alarm fire. The fire engulfed an attorney’s office next door, but the news office was intact, as was a bank that was at the end of the block.
Wallace was told a firewall spared his office.
“I just want to thank all of those brave fire fighters who came and took on this terrible fire; they responded quickly and worked like a team,” Wallace said.
Managing Editor Albert Villegas, who lives in the downtown area, didn’t hear any sirens. He read a “fire” text from a former and current employee three hours later. When he responded around 5 a.m., no response, so he visited his Facebook account and saw a Wharton police post.
“I walked over there and saw that our building was not burned down to the ground,” Villegas said. “I texted a lot of people and explained that our news office was still intact.”
The Journal-Spectator had been published the day before. The Express had to be at the press in seven hours.
Wallace had decided to hold off on publishing the Sept. 19 edition until officials could surmise the damage. But once CenterPoint Energy turned the power on at 9:30 a.m., it was decided to move forward with the Express print job for the East Bernard readers.
