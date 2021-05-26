Aging membership and lack of young members is putting the East Bernard Lions Club on the brink of extinction once the summer comes.
The club, which was first chartered in 1941, has seen successful fundraisers for decades, but that was when members were young and vigorous. That is not the case now.
“The problem is that we are basically a senior citizen group of people that are very well established and have been in these types of situations for a very long time and it’s not that we’re afraid to use social media but we’re not pushing the right buttons and we’re not attracting people, not growing our membership,” Lions Club President Stephen Hlavinka said. “For 80 years we have been in business and for 60 of those years we sponsored the local Boy Scout troop. That charter has gone away, too.”
Membership is open to men and women and the age begins in the teens. The Lions currently have 13 members – seven women and six men. Although the group accepts females, it wasn’t always that way. The Lions used to be a club for men only.
“As soon as the ladies could join, I got my wife (Henriette) to join, Dr. James Jalowy said. “If it hadn’t been for the ladies, we would have probably not existed for a long time.”
Among the fundraisers the Lions have held are pancake suppers during football season, chili suppers during basketball season; mops and brooms for sale from the Caravan Company. The latter was done 40 years, the last time in 2013. But the Lions membership dropped. One reason was $2,500 in sales netting $500 in Lions’ profit.
“Until 2019, we had a drive thru chicken fried chicken dinner and we were selling anywhere from 600 to 800 plates, and we did make up to $2500 on it. Three hours in one night a year is all it took,” Hlavinka said. “But that has all changed since membership has dwindled and there are few members left who can tackle these programs.”
Even today, the funds Lions raise goes back into the community in the form of scholarships to graduating seniors. Lions would also provide baskets of food during the Christmas season, paying for a Wreaths Across America project, providing funds for eye exams and new glasses to needy students in East Bernard ISD, and paying for the re-charter of the local Boy Scout troop for many years, among others.
Lions Membership Chairman Billy Gerke has been with the organization since 1965. He fondly recalls a time 12 years ago when the Lions bought a replacement glass eye for a child who had outgrown his previous one He and his wife, Sue, also provided transportation to take that child to summer camp in Kerrville and the child had a wonderful time.
“This is a very civic minded organization,” Gerke said. “This is a club that is and can be very influential.”
After 80 years, membership has dwindled. There will be final attempts to maintain the Lions Club.
“We’ll be active until July 1,” Hlavinka said. “We have to start paying our semiannual allotment to the state and international chair organization. That’s going to be about a $1,000 flat rate between July 1 and Christmas.”
To become a Lion or Lioness, contact Hlavinka at steve.hlavinka@hlavinka.com or Gerke at 979-453-1823.
