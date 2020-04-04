Disasters come in all shapes and sizes ranging from devastating fires, sweeping floodwaters, mammoth hurricanes, and now an invisible pandemic virus called COVID-19. At present, there has been no COVID-19 related loss of life in Wharton County.
Each morning, thousands of Americans wake to new fears and growing uncertainty about their future. In Wharton County, elected officials, emergency management teams, school representatives, and community leaders continue to share information and collaborate on best strategies to ensure that all countywide residents receive their needed goods and essential services.
Before going further … it is imperative we give recognition and a “Big Shout-Out” to H-E-B, Walmart, and all the other countywide food and grocery suppliers … Thank You!!
Following President Trump’s lead, Texas and Wharton County’s primary goal continues to be slowing the spread of the virus so that our nations existing medical assets do not get overrun in one desperate mad rush (similar to what we have seen in local grocery stores over the past few weeks.). If Americans can slow the spread, we will hopefully buy precious time for industry to produce additional protection equipment (PPEs), test kits, ventilators, and with any luck a vaccine.
If you become sick, but are otherwise healthy, please follow these guidelines:
1. If you are experiencing mild cold symptoms, stay at home and utilize supportive and symptomatic care.
2. Call your healthcare provider or local health department with questions or concerns about symptoms.
3. Utilize the symptom checker on the CDC website /Health Department website if needed. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
4. Call your local healthcare provider and schedule an evaluation if symptoms worsen, or if advised to do so. Covid-19 testing is available at medical centers in our county if you meet criteria.
5. Always call ahead to ER if symptoms are severe or call 911 if an emergency.
Please know that local county medical facilities do have ample supplies of test kits to assess all individuals that doctors might deem as meeting the DSHS’s high risk criteria (older persons, those with underlying health conditions, experiencing worsening symptoms, etc.) Remember, there is no cure or vaccine at the time but test kits can help medical experts determine what regions or individuals need to be treated and/or quarantined.
The Center for Disease Control has issued guidance for those who have isolated themselves at home as a result of being either suspected or confirmed as infected. You may discontinue the isolation when at least three (3) days have passed since your symptoms were resolved AND when at least seven (7) days have passed since the initial onset of symptoms.
Clearly, community spread is becoming a larger contributor to the numbers as the U.S. is now in the acceleration phase of the pandemic. While most cases to date have been attributable to either (1) travel or (2) contact with a person known to be infected, more and more people are becoming exposed through unidentified community sources (generally, social interaction of some sort).
It is my personal belief there are likely a dozen or more COVID 19 cases in our county at this very moment but those people are either not showing symptoms or have not been tested.
In closing, Texas is NOT experiencing a local food shortage. The government will NOT close grocery stores or gas stations so there is no need to horde food or spend your life savings on excess toilet paper. The Lone Star State’s food supply is solid and dependable. Our Texas farmers and ranchers have been and are continuing to raise the finest livestock and harvest the most abundant crops.
My fellow citizens, it is imperative that we continue following Governor Abbott’s orders and stay home if there is no essential need to travel. If you must get out, keep in mind the need to practice good hygiene and stay away from others as much as possible. Lastly, many of our friends and neighbors (especially our small businesses and their employees) are hurting financially from this crisis. Please pray for them, and use their services to the extent you can. Hopefully, for them and for us, this will be over soon.
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
