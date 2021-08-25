The Wharton Independent School District had two major breakdowns in operations that impacted students and faculty at their schools in back-to-back weeks.
The first was last Friday at Wharton High School when a gas leak was reported, forcing the evacuation of students to the main gym. The Maintenance Department personnel worked on the leak that originated from an old dryer in the original WHS kitchen.
The gas was turned off and the students were safe in the gymnasium, Wharton ISD reported at noon that day.
The gas smell was in an area near the school’s classroom 23, but it affected three classrooms.
Fans were brought in to circulate the air, and the area was closed off.
The student population, which this year includes WHS and those from Wharton Junior High School, continued with their school day and rerouted to other classrooms.
Students and staff were safe, according to Wharton ISD, a “main priority,” officials said.
Early Monday morning, Sivells Elementary School administrators decided to have their students go home after a power outage occurred in the front half of the building.
WISD reported at 7:18 a.m. there were no lights in the first, kindergarten, and Pre-K hallways.
The air conditioner was out in the back half of the building, the problem from a blown out fuse in one of the transformers at school.
CenterPoint was made aware of the situation and responded with power returning around 4 p.m., according to WISD.
The power outage resulted in students being bussed home. A half hour later, Wharton ISD reported that if there was no one at home, Sivells students were transported to the Wharton Elementary School gymnasium. Parents and/or guardians received a phone call to come pick up their child at the elementary school.
Safety was once against cited by WISD for its action. Sivells students returned to school the following day.
Open House, vaccine events next month
Sivells and Wharton elementary schools will have their Open House events Tuesday, Sept. 7. Sivells’ will be from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and Wharton ES’ 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
WJHS and WHS will have their Open House Monday, Sept 13. WJHS’ will be from 5 p.m to 6 p.m., and WHS from 6:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wharton ISD’ will have its Labor Day holiday Sept. 6.
WISD has also announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday, Sept. 2 from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Wharton Boys and Girls Club, 2120 Newton Street.
Walk-ups are welcome and the clinic is for persons who are 12 years old and above Parents and/or guardians need to be present for minors’ shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.