On Monday, Sept. 16, Just Do It Now is hosting a BBQ plate fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the area across from East Gate Plaza in Wharton.
BBQ plates will consist of brisket, sausage, green beans, potatoes and bread for $10 per plate.
“Wharton County’s own Heath Sherman, former Philadelphia Eagles football player, will be the chef, barbecuing, so you know it is going to be good,” said James Perez, executive director of Just Do It Now.
This will be a drive-thru event and meal tickets can be purchased in advance at one of two locations, Just Do It Now (1619 Martin Luther King Boulevard), or the Perez Law Firm (105 West Burleson Street).
Plates can be purchased on-site the day of the fundraiser.
All proceeds will support the Just Do It Now’s Youth programs. For more information, call 979-531-1975, or Barbie Fortenberry 979-453-1790 or the Perez Law Firm 979-532-5500
For more information on Just Do It Now, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves the families and youth of Wharton, visit www.jdin.org.
