The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies recently arrested an individual for being involved in possession and distribution of child pornography.
The WCSO said on its Facebook page that Camron Lee Wood was arrested after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 2276 Valley Drive. The address is in Eagle Lake.
According to the Wharton County Jail booking report, it reads that Wood is 32 years old and was arrested on a possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography charges. Both charges are felonies. The report shows that Wood was arrested at 11:31 a.m., Aug. 7.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Wood was arrested without incident.
The WCSO said its Emergency Response Team assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in the matter. The WCSO commended the Texas Attorney General’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for work in this matter.
The WCSO said it is “willing to assist in any way it can when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of children.”
