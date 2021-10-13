The pros and cons about cold fronts this time of the year is they keep hurricanes that form in the Gulf of Mexico away from Texas, but the slow-moving fronts can stall over the central part of the state, bringing rainwater downstream.
Coordinator Andy Kirkland, with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), alluded to this in his Monday report.
Citing the National Weather Forecast, he said there are rain chances in Wharton County that will increase as the week goes on.
“Tropical moisture from the Pacific (Ocean) may enhance our rain chances later in the week into the start of next week,” Kirkland said. “The good thing about the regular passage of cold fronts is they keep the hurricanes away that form in the Atlantic (Ocean) and Caribbean (Sea). The bad thing is moisture from Pacific (Ocean) tropical systems may get caught up along the slow moving fronts and bring heavy rains to central and southeast Texas.”
He reminded residents this is how parts of the state in October 1998, received rain causing local flooding.
“Nothing like that is forecast, just stay aware during this time of year it’s not only moisture from the Gulf of Mexico we have to watch,” Kirkland said.
Evacuation history
It was Oct. 21, 1998 when half of Wharton residents were asked to evacuate as the Colorado River was forecast to crest from 49 to 50 feet. Flood stage is 39 feet.
It was a life-threatening situation, Kirkland said then in his capacity as OEM coordinator.
Unlike the flood in 1991 when the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) opened flood gates of its Highland Lakes dams to relieve upstream lakes, the water seven years later was coming from the lakes north of Austin. It was runoff from heavy rains upstream.
In 1998, the flood gates stayed closed.
Austin received between 7 to 15 inches of rain, Smithville and La Grange 8 to 12 inches, and southern Colorado and north Wharton counties 15 inches or more.
Although Wharton received 3.49 inches in a 48-hour period, it was the runoff through the Colorado River tributaries that contributed significantly to the flooding.
The 48.72 feet of water in 1998 ended up being the second highest recorded level on the Colorado River, according to the LCRA, besting the 45.31 feet of river water on Dec. 27, 1991.
This week’s report
The OEM shared on Monday that it had rained less than 1 inch in various parts of the county in a 24-hour period.
East Bernard received the most precipitation with 0.59 inches reported, followed by Lane City at 0.47 inches. Wharton (0.18 inches), Glen Flora (0.12 inches), and El Campo (0.07 inches) also reported rain.
It was permissible to burn Monday as the Keetch Byram Drought Index value was at 374.
Saturday, the KBDI average was 364 (152 wettest-501 driest).
The driest portion of the county was along the Highway 59/69 corridor.
There was no outdoor burning Saturday due to winds in excess of state limits, according to the OEM.
Central Texas weather
The OEM said forecasts call for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to develop across the Hill Country and much of Central Texas Wednesday afternoon, with more moderate to heavy rain persisting Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
Monday’s data shows the heaviest rains will be focused across the western and northern Hill Country—near the path of the remnant center of Hurricane Pamela (Category 3, 120 mph).
Across this area, totals of 3-5 inches are forecast. It’s not out of the question some areas could see totals as high as 8 or 9 inches. Across the eastern Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor (including metro Austin), totals of 1-3 inches are forecast. For areas south and east of La Grange, Gonzales and Brenham, totals through Thursday evening are forecast to average between 0.5 and 1 inch.
