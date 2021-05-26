Wharton County Jail inmates will have access to more healthcare at a slightly higher cost to taxpayers after the Commissioners Court Monday unanimously approved to have new healthcare personnel and administration, a request made by Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
Turn Key Health Clinics, based in Oklahoma, could begin serving inmates this summer once a 60-day notice to dissolve the current contract is presented to Southern Health Partners by County Attorney Trey Maffett. The change in service could take effect Aug. 1.
The county’s annual contract with Tennessee-based Southern Health Partners is $140,000. The county also budgets annually an inmate medication line item of $40,000. But the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted this fund several times in the two years it has been with Southern because it does not cover meds for inmates.
In the first year, Turn Key will charge approximately $193,000, which would also cover inmate meds.
“We’re going to save in the long run because all the pharmaceuticals will be paid for; it will now be a set fee,” Chief Deputy Jason Mican said. “As we know, medication is quite expensive and for inmates, it fluctuated. We won’t be seeing higher medication bills later. It’s a better bang for our buck.”
County Judge Phillip Spenrath agreed with Srubar and Mican that Turn Key offers a “better service” and commissioners during their meeting didn’t object. The sheriff’s office would be required to cover any differences or shortages during the current budget cycle, which ends Sept. 30.
Under Turn Key, inmates will have more opportunities to visit with medical staff as compared to Southern.
“The ultimate goal is to improve inmate health care coverage by providing scheduled access to a nurse seven days a week, not five, and scheduled access to a doctor every week, not every other week,” Spenrath said.
Turn Key would also have tele-med available, which means inmates would have more access to a medical professional as needed. According to the county’s contract with Turn Key, the healthcare service is for up to 144 jail inmates, which is the number of beds the jail holds.
The county jail is currently housing 124 inmates.
Turn Key services eight jail facilities in Texas, and 67 out of the state, liaison Laura Edwards said during the commissioners meeting.
Southern provides inmate health programs within county jail systems to more than 250 facilities in 14 states, according to its website.
