The burn ban in Wharton County was rescinded as of Monday, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The Keetch Byram Drought Index in Wharton County value was 301, which is below the 500 threshold when a ban goes into effect.
A burn ban had gone into effect last Thursday (Sept. 30) after Monday’s KBDI value was 507. The KBDI value was 519 (356 wettest – 651 driest) despite rain the night before.
The National Weather Service had forecast rain associated with a cold front last Tuesday night.
