As a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to open Texas again amid the coronavirus crisis, there are no ordinances that will be presented to the Wharton City Council for passage, or even discussion about it.
When City Secretary Paula Favors, who is also the city’s public information officer, was asked if the city staff with the City of Wharton is considering presenting the City Council new information as it pertains to enforcing coronavirus-related issues, she said no.
“The City of Wharton is following the executive orders of the governor as written,” said Favors, referring to Greg Abbott.
This includes various types of businesses that include restaurants, which are still hiring new employees during the crisis.
“If employees that work for businesses in the City of Wharton have complaints regarding COVID-19 related issues it would depend on what type of business they work for as to who the complaint would be directed to,” Favors said.
She said restaurant employees may direct complaints to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.
“The governor’s book that was issued (last) week lays out the guidelines for employers and consumers on safety protocol,” Favors said.
The City of Wharton’s Community Development Department officials have been keeping in close contact with the city’s business owners and giving guidance on how to handle the current pandemic.
Favors said you may find the information on the City of Wharton COVID-19 page and a copy of the Back in Business letter to businesses at www.cityofwharton.com/page/COVID-19.
