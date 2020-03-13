Speaking in front of a group of Wharton Rotarians, it still baffled Wharton County Medical Director Dr. Jeffery Gubbels how the link between COVID-19 and the public’s demand to stock up on toilet paper could be made. Judging by the way store shelves appeared by Thursday, March 12, it would not have mattered if Gubbels was standing in the middle of an aisle proclaiming what he has said is the obvious.
For what it was worth, Gubbels and other health officials like OakBend Medical Center Administrator Traci Knight, City of Wharton Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Steve Johnson, and Wharton County OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland spoke once again publicly, this time to a group of Rotarians during a Wednesday, March 11 luncheon at the Wharton Civic Center.
Gubbels and various news reports have said the public has resorted to extremes when they hear conflicting reports about COVID-19, and toilet paper just happens to be an item that “panicked”people are buying up. He said it offers no special protection against COVID-19.
Gubbels has said masks were being purchased for the wrong reasons. He didn’t say the same about hand sanitizers. But toilet paper, when the topic was raised again during the Rotary luncheon, he appeared to give up discussing it and just sighed.
Salma Mendoza, of El Campo, said she has been educated enough about the matter. She knows toilet paper would not prevent her from catching the virus. After she shopped inside the H-E-B location in Wharton, she was asked why she purchased several large rolls.
“I don’t want to be in a position that there won’t be any in the coming days and weeks when my family really needs them,” Mendoza said. “I am not the only one who looked ridiculous when I had toilet paper in my cart. I know by buying large rolls, I contributed to the many crazy people who were inside the store buying this.”
Last week on Saturday, March 7, H-E-B announced it would be limiting customers to two items per purchase. Inside the Wharton H-E-B, there were signs posted in the aisle.
It was much more subdued inside the Dollar General where Crystal Smith, of Wharton, was glancing at the paper aisle on the back wall of the store. There were still various sizes of rolls available – from four packs to a dozen. She chose two large packages.
Smith also said toilet paper was becoming scarce and didn’t want to be caught unprepared.
“I’m buying this in case there aren’t any more around,” she said.
At Walmart, not one package of toilet paper was available. Someone had placed a cardboard box in the middle of the shelf with napkins inside it.
Large public gatherings
Stores like H-E-B and Walmart, which can attract large number of customers at any given time, have issued prepared statements in response to COVID-19.
“While the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans prepare,” H-E-B said in a statement. “As a state, we can help slow the spread of the virus by working together.”
Walmart added: “As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, we know it is on the minds of our customers. We see it in the items people are buying and hear it in the conversations we’re having in our stores. So we believe it’s important to share the steps we are taking to keep our people safe and our facilities clean.
Walmart said it would adjust business operations if it warranted it, and are in “close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other health organizations, and are following their guidelines as well as the advice of our own chief medical officer.”
Between both stores, they employ more than 100 people, many who reside locally.
H-E-B employs many “partners” and said it has equipped them with the most current information so that they can make informed decisions for their families.
“We have increased resources for our partners to improve their wellness practices and if they do not feel well, we encourage them to stay home,” H-E-B said. “Additionally, the company has eliminated all business-related air travel both domestically and internationally for H-E-B partners until further notice.”
Walmart said as the largest employer in the country, it takes the health of its associates seriously.
“We want any associate who is not feeling well to stay home. We shared with our associates details of a new policy that gives them additional flexibility to stay home if they are not feeling well, and pay options and support if they are affected by the virus,” Walmart said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have also shared additional guidelines pertaining to company travel over the next couple of months.”
Walmart also said the following about its stores being sanitized.
“First and foremost, we are taking preventive measures to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment. Stores are cleaned daily, which includes using sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high-traffic areas,” Walmart said. “We have increased associate focus on cleaning and have dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day. We’ve seen increased foot traffic, so we’re sending additional cleaning supplies for use in places like the registers and on shopping carts.”
H-E-B said it would be scaling back its presence at large community gatherings, to promote awareness and prevent the further spread of the virus. It will be doing this for a couple of months.
