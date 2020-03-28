A little history lesson regarding tough times: Before the Great Depression hit in 1929, Post was the No. 1 cereal brand in the United States, while Kellogg’s was a distant second. After the Great Depression started Oct. 29, 1929, Post soon pulled all its advertising, while Kellogg’s doubled down, increasing their advertising budget and taking over the No. 1 spot as a result.
And Kellogg’s – for more than 90 years – is still on top.
We realize these are uncertain times. We feel it too. However, now more than ever, it is essential for every business to communicate their plan to the community.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator can get your message to the entire community with our print and digital services. We are currently offering huge discounts on retail ads in the print edition, and a special rate for restaurants to help get the word out regarding your business process for carry out and delivery.
We are in the communication business. Let us help you craft and spread your message to help your business survive this crisis and, like Kellogg’s, come out on top.
Give us a call at 532-8840 for more information and let us help you during this difficult time.
