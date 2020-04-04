On back-to-back days this week, Wharton County emergency officials received news from the state that the eighth and ninth positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by state officials. The ninth was confirmed on Thursday, April 2 by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
No cases were reported on Friday, April 3.
Chad Odom, who has been the OEM’s public information officer since 2018, said “no other information has been released to us as of 4 p.m.”
The OEM recently said that it would be releasing information about COVID-19 at 4 p.m. each day, whether there were any positive cases or not.
“Testing continues, and our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down,” said Odom. “Positive tests continue to mount in nearby counties, and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area.
There are no travel restrictions between counties, but Gov. Greg Abbott did enforce one if one drove to Texas from Louisiana, as a result of the COVID-19 cases, including 370 deaths, reported in that state.
“Continue social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting, covering coughs and sneezes and whenever possible stay home,” Odom said.
Wharton County OEM will provide updates at the following website address: www.co.wharton.tx.us and on its Facebook page.
Previous cases
Wharton County officials reported a sixth and seventh positive case of COVID-19 hours apart on Monday, March 30.
The sixth positive case and the information about it was relayed during a Commissioners Court special morning session when Judge Phillip Spenrath said WC waited for confirmation from the state, particularly the Texas Department of State health Services (DSHS) to release the news.
The information was known since Friday, March 27, but was not officially released as has been the customary way to do it through WC’s OEM.
Once WC did provide the public information later that afternoon on Monday, it showed that the sixth and seventh cases were two females 30-50 years of age one residing in Wharton and the other in El Campo.
Wharton County offices still affected
All Wharton County government and judicial offices, including county and district clerks, tax collection/auto registration, juvenile probation, election administration, extension agent, auditor, treasurer, and four justice buildings will continue to be by appointment only.
The notice, which was announced Thursday, March 26, asks that appointments be made through phone, voice mail, or email.
If you are involved in a judicial proceeding, you are asked to call that judge’s office and you will be instructed by a bailiff to let you in.
The county is observing the 10-person group maximum and six-foot spacing between person rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.