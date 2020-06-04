A person in Wharton County has reportedly passed away whose symptoms were associated with COVID-19.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) made this announcement in a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services dated Wednesday, June 3.
According to the report, the victim was a female from El Campo.
Since March when leaders from the county and municipalities like East Bernard, El Campo and signed disaster proclamations, the OEM had never reported a death until now.
OEM officials have said social distancing is working, which is the reason that new positive COVID-19 cases were falling until recently.
But, there had never been any reports of deaths in Wharton County.
This is extraordinary considering community transmission of COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. in February, and by mid-March all 50 states had reported cases of COVID-19.
WC joins others in firsts
Unfortunately, Wharton County joins other counties throughout the state and the U.S. as having reported their first COVID-19 death until June.
Others counties are as follows:
• Cass County in Texas, no information on victim;
• Santa Cruz County in Arizona, a man over the age of 65;
• Butte County in California, person died while hospitalized and was older than 65;
• Halifax County in Virginia, no information on victim;
• Know County in Maine, male in his 70s;
• Montgomery County, in Idaho, elderly adult over 80 in resident care;
• Franklin County, in Kentucky, person in the 70s and resident of long-term care facility;
• Bannock County, in Idaho, a male age 65.
June 3 OEM report
In the June 3 report, the OEM received from the state, there were nine new positive cases of COVID-19, and nonew recoveries.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 67 in Wharton County and 38reported cases who have recovered.
Wharton County has 28 active COVID-19 cases.
GENDER AGE CITY
Female 10-20 El Campo
Female 10-20 El Campo
Male 30-40 El Campo
Female 20-30 El Campo
Female 20-30 El Campo
Female 40-50 Wharton
Male 60-70 Wharton
Female 40-50 El Campo
Female 50-60 El Campo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.