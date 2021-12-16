Wharton County residents wanting to celebrate the holidays by extending their giving need to take extra precautions when donating to a charity this year.
The holiday season brings joy and laughter, but also scammers who view the cheer as an opportunity to take advantage of people. From random phone calls to solicitors at the door, there are many ways for scammers to take advantage of people’s kindness.
“Our community is very giving in nature, especially around the holiday season, and there are so many wonderful charities to donate to,” El Campo Police Lt. Jennifer Mican said. “Unfortunately, we also see the greatest increase in scams during this time.”
The holiday season can be critical to many charities and organizations that count on money and goods collected.
“We typically ask for kettle donations from November to New Year and always collect the most money during this time,” Wharton County Salvation Army Unit Chief Tammy Rome said. “We depend on the donations from this month to last us the entire year.”
Although it may not seem like local organizations are not affected by fraud, issues still arise during the holiday season.
“We have had reports again this year of people going door to door and claiming they are with Child Protective Services to get donations,” Accounting Clerk for Wharton/Matagorda County CPS Elaine Phelps said. “The CPS only asks for donations through the mail, and we will never call or come to your home.”
ECPD urge caution when donating this holiday season or any time during the year. Steps to avoid scams include donating to trusted, well-known charities, verifying all phone numbers, not opening suspicious e-mails and always asking for credentials for any face-to-face interactions.
“The police department encourages everyone to be cautious when giving out any personal or financial information,” Mican said. “If you are interested in donating to a charity that you are not familiar with, take a little extra time to research so you can be sure your donation is going where you want it to go.”
