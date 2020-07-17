The Wharton City Council on Monday, July 20 will consider an agreement between the City of Wharton and OakBend Medical Group for future COVID-19 testing.
The discussion will take place before elected officials begin their second phase of discussions in preparation for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.
According to the agenda for the special meeting, it explains that the City of Wharton has received funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for COVID-19 expenditures.
“The city staff has been in negotiations with OakBend Medical Group for COVID-19 testing and developing criteria for testing,” the agenda read.
The resolution shows criteria for testing.
The testing will only be for Wharton residents and identification must be provided prior to testing.
The testing will be for anyone with or without symptoms, and the type of test that will be utilized is the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.
There is a blank space where it shows that the City of Wharton has allocated funds for this testing.
According to the resolution is reads that the testing results would be provided to the patient within the hours specified in an agreement.
By expanding the disaster declaration several times since March, the city has been in position to be reimbursed by the federal government if it funds anything associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
