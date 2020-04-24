On the morning of Thursday, April 23, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a fatal vehicle collision in Wharton County that occurred north of Danevang on SH 71.
Sgt. Stephen Woodard, public information officer with Texas DPS, said the troopers investigated a two-vehicle accident.
“The preliminary information indicates at approximately 5:20 a.m.; a northbound 2008 Ford F-150 traveled into the southbound lane, then off the roadway crossing the intersection of CR-403, where it partially overturned and stopped in the northbound ditch of SH-71,” Woodward said. “The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.”
Karla Batres, 30, of Palacios, was identified as the driver of the Ford. Batres was pronounced deceased (at the scene) by Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Glenn Russell.
This crash remains under investigation, and further details are not available at this time, Woodard said.
