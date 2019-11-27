It’s not uncommon when the Board of Directors for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) gather for their monthly meetings and the advisory board members speak. The City of Wharton and Wharton ISD have had representation; sometimes Wharton County and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Ag and leaders are asked by the board to update WEDC on their activities.
Many times there is a common link due to development.
Another advisory board member is Billie Jones, who has been on a similar board with the Alliance for I-69 Texas for years.
With an update in hand at WEDC’s Nov. 18 regular meeting, Jones continued to harp on the fact that interstate development is coming to Wharton and stakeholders need to be prepared.
The update that Jones shared explained that final preparations for a “great” Alliance annual meeting and luncheon was being planned the following Monday in Houston. And there was still time for one to invite local leaders in their region to join the morning business meeting.
No one who attended the meeting reportedly went to Houston.
The “Progress in Fort Bend County” portion of the Alliance update that Jones read explained the “work continues on a series of I-69 projects covering a combined 22 miles north of Rosenberg to the Wharton County line near Kendleton. Ten miles of the already signed I-69 highway are being reconstructed and widened as an urban freeway. The southern 12 miles of rural US 59 are being upgraded to interstate standard. All sections should be completed in 2021.”
The update also showed that the City of Victoria is again an active member of the Alliance and that its mayor will represent the city on the Alliance Board of Directors.
“Folks, we keep saying they’re coming and if we want on that federal map, if we want an opening coming into Wharton, we need to get on right now because they’re not going to go back and change the map once it’s done,” Jones said. “We need to let the (Alliance) know it instead of talking about it at this (WEDC) table.”
WEDC Executive Director Chad Odom said the Alliance knows what Wharton wants as he has been in several discussions with various officials.
“I-69 is what’s going to make us happen here,” Odom said.
Wharton Mayor Tim Barker told Jones “September 2023 they should be tearing up roads over here.”
The project has twice been moved up, it was announced.
