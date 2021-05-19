Last week we started out talking about Monarch butterflies, and we were going to spend the week finding out all about them because my good buddy, Phyllis Sliva, and my daughter, Tess, have become fascinated with these beautiful creatures. They have not only read about the Monarchs; they are breeding them.
Phyllis has released 16 butterflies, and Tessie released her first two a few days ago. Now, to tell you what I know about these creatures would be about as much information as I shared with you last week. I have not had time to learn the various stages of life of a Monarch. So, let’s take this article in another direction today.
We’ve been talking about leadership. I heard, or read somewhere that a city changes every seven years. I really hadn’t thought about that until I returned to Wharton. For the 10 years we lived here as citizens, from 1967-77, I thought we had great leaders. Most of the stores were owned by our active Jewish business owners who lived here. The businesses in town were busy and the medical community was strong. And from a resident viewpoint, everything seemed to work well.
We moved to East Texas, and seven years later I returned to Wharton. I immediately noticed the changes. After getting settled into the Wharton Chamber of Commerce, I looked around to find the people I had considered the leaders of the town. Moves were taking place such as attorney Bill Cline and my friend Dee McElroy, along with a number of families making their way to the Hill Country. Others had retired, and unfortunately, we had lost some because of death.
A number of people who had grown up here were beginning to come into the workforce, and were stepping up to the challenge. Riverfront Park, with the help of the Lower Colorado River Authority, opened along the Colorado River. The former Gulf Coast Hospital took on a new face and became our Wharton Civic Center. A good portion of the stores in town changed hands as well. During that time of a seven-year span from being gone and coming back to Wharton, I realized that our leaders had changed, and Wharton was changing, too.
Two new residents had recently moved to town, C.G. Maclin, city manager, and Dr. Albert Hutchins, president of Wharton County Junior College. Together we decided to embrace change. Each of them had participated in leadership programs, and after getting to know them, we spent a full year together organizing a program called Leadership Wharton. We put a lot of consideration into what we wanted to teach our community members about this town.
We decided the first class would consist of no more than 24 people and would take place during the school year calendar. We began the program with the participants getting acquainted with one another, followed by our first meeting at the museum to hear speakers who helped us understand our history and how we came to be. Monthly classes followed, each involving a local topic such as city government, county government, education, the economy, law enforcement, and agriculture.
We ended our program with an overnight trip to Austin to meet our state leaders and see them in action.
During those years, several people from neighboring towns within our county participated in our program. Later, we changed our name to Leadership Wharton County.
What did Wharton get out of Leadership Wharton County? Leaders! Mr. Bryce Kocian, who once told me he had never put a lot of thought into the details of city government management until being in the program. This led to him running and serving as a city council member, and then mayor of Wharton. Another name you might know is our current Police Chief Terry Lynch, who also participated in the program, and would like to see it continue. The list goes on and on.
It’s a new seven years and changes are still taking place with the opening of I-69 and future growth coming this way. It’s time to organize another Leadership Wharton, so we continue to have strong community minded citizens to lead the way.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
