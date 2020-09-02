Back in the day, little boys were notorious for playing cops and robbers. But now, the game of choice for big boys is “Cops n’ Rodders” and Wharton is getting ready for the third annual event. Cops n’ Rodders is a unique car show that brings together car owners who want to show off their cars and car aficionados who want to relive the glory days of all kinds of cars. Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch came up with the idea several years ago.
“As a department, we thought that it would be fun to host a car show,” Lynch said. “We had hoped to fill a void left behind when the successful Freedom Fest Car Show cancelled.”
This year will be the third show and is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 North Fulton. It was originally set for April, but COVID-19 caused it to be rescheduled. Because the coronavirus pandemic is still a present danger, precautions will be taken.
“We will obviously abide by any and all restrictions in place at the time of the event,” Lynch said. “While this is an outdoor family/fun event, we need to be cognizant of the public health.”
Freddie Pekar, owner of Pekar’s Body Shop, helped get the project going.
Lynch enlisted Pekar to help because he, like Lynch, is passionate about classic cars and he had past experience from coordinating the Freedom Fest Car Show. The show has attracted participants from miles around, from north of Houston to south of Victoria, and many places in between. Chief Lynch was encouraged recently when he participated in a car show in Fort Bend County.
“I met some people who asked me about our show after they found out that I was from Wharton,” Lynch said. “That was a good sign.”
Any money that is raised from the Cops n’ Rodders is used to cover the expenses incurred with the show. Each of the past shows has drawn over 80 participants.
“We have not accepted sponsorship funding from anyone,” said Lynch. “Funds raised from entry fees and t-shirt sales simply cover the costs of our overhead. We are only interested in promoting a good time for all.”
There are at least 30 categories that might produce a win for a car owner. These include Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Import, Best Antique, and Best Rat Rod. In addition to cars, motorcycles, trucks, and jeeps will be included. Car lovers are invited to bring their vehicles and show off their rides.
Registration will be available on the day of event at 8 a.m. Judging begins at noon, with winners announced at 2 p.m. There is a $20 fee for participants but it’s free for all spectators. Participants can pre-register at the following locations:
Wharton Police Department, 1407 N. Richmond Rd, Wharton, 77488, 979-532-3131; Pekar's Body Shop, 2720 N. Richmond Rd, Wharton, 77488, 979-532-5805
