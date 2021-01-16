The Boling Independent School District Board of Trustees during a regular Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting, granted permission for the administration to seek bids for a new school bus.
Boling ISD Superintendent Wade Stidevent said it is the district’s practice to purchase at least one bus per year if it’s possible to keep a current fleet.
At present, Boling ISD operates 13 buses for its daily routes and eight other for extra-curricular purposes and spares, Stidevent said.
The board budgeted $92,000 for a new bus.
Stidevent said it would replace a 1996 model bus that has 356,567 miles on it. It would likely be auctioned off this summer once it’s out of operation.
BISD is looking at a standard 78-passenger bus to purchase this school year. If BISD does purchase a bus, it will be back-to-back years it has done this as two buses were bought during the 2019-20 school year.
