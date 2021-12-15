El Campo man sentenced to 8 years for shooting

An El Campo man is prison-bound for his role in a Willie Bell Park shooting initially labeled a riot.
A large crowd had gathered July 2, 2018, for an Independence Day celebration in the 720 W. Second park honoring Willie Bell, an El Campoan who pitched in the Negro League inaugural World Series in 1924.
No one will ever be sure exactly how many shots were fired, shouts turned to fighting then the crowd fled as bullets began to fly. Police estimate five to 12 rounds, all somehow missing people.
Multiple rounds struck a parked vehicle with shattered glass flying across a 4-month-old baby resting inside. One additional vehicle was hit.
Thirteen men were ultimately arrested and charged for an assortment of crimes, as many as 20 had been suspects.
The skirmish, authorities said, was likely over a woman.
Lloyd Semaj Greely, 30, of 1108 MLK Blvd. in El Campo, was one of the three people police believe fired the shots that day.
Greely stood before Wharton County 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp during the last round of plea bargain hearings, pleading guilty to endangering a child, engaging in organized criminal activity, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for his role in the fight/riot.
Judge Clapp sentenced him to eight years in prison, adding credit for 253 days already served.
“Based on the facts and circumstances, we believe the plea deal serves the ends of justice for Mr. Greely’s provable level of involvement,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Tuesday. “One of those charges was for engaging in an organized criminal act, which under Texas law and as applicable to this case; a person commits an offense if, with the intent to establish, maintain or participate in a combination or in the profits of a combination or as a member of a criminal street gang, the person commits or conspires to commit ‘deadly conduct.’”
Greely had initially been charged with riot participation and retaliation as well. Those charges were set aside as part of the plea agreement.
Exactly which shots Greely fired may never be known.
“This was a very convoluted case and was difficult to determine, let alone prove beyond a reasonable doubt, what role each person played,” Allison said, adding his role is firmly established under the “Law of Parties,” linking all defendants in this case.
During the court hearing, Greely also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle to evade arrest on July 21, collecting a concurrent six-year prison sentence.
The violence at Willie Bell Park provided an all-too-real example of potential dangers, even in small towns.
“It can happen anywhere, but when you see something or hear something that makes you uncomfortable, leave first and then call police. If you hear people hollering, pack up the kids and leave and then call (police). People have got to start calling police,” ECPD Lt. (then a detective sergeant) Jennifer Mican said at the time.
Greely’s sentence sends a firm message to those who consider similar actions, according to the DA, adding the message is simple: “Don’t do it! If a person is aware of a possible upcoming shooting, instead of coming along to get a first-hand view of the action, they need to contact law enforcement or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.
“Even if a person does not actually pull the trigger, they may be charged with a felony offense under the law of parties or engaging in organized crime,” Allison said.
Another shooter, then 27-year-old Vernell Lee Caesar, pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity - deadly conduct for his role in the riot, firing one or more of the shots. He received a 10-year prison sentence in Judge Ben Hardin’s 23rd District Court in June 2019.
