In response to President Donald Trump’s announcement to extend social distancing, the Boling Independent School District announced it would extend school closure. When Gov. Greg Abbott followed through with a similar mandate, it made the Boling ISD decision much more in linee last month when it put out a “notice of cancellation.”
“Gov. Abbott announced an executive order that will limit social gatherings to 10 people, prohibit eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, close gyms, ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care, and temporarily close schools. The executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight April 3. Accordingly, Boling ISD will extend our closure through April 3,” Boling ISD said in a news release. “Again, the district will remain flexible as leaders continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation. Campus principals and collaborative teams are finalizing a ‘Continuity Instructional Plan’ in order to provide a degree of instructional support during this cancellation.”
BISD said the plans would include online instructional programs, technology support, WiFi hotspot locations, and tangible instructional materials as appropriate.
BISD said TEA’s deadline to implement these plans was Monday, March 30, but campuses were ahead of that date on Monday, March 23. Related information will be provided through campus messaging systems and on the BISD website www.bolingisd.net.
Student meals will continue to be provided during this time of closure. BISD said it would maintain its current curbside pick-up location at Boling High School and would expand “grab and go” locations to include the Hungerford Volunteer Fire Department and Pledger Community Center.
If you plan to participate, contact Bryan Blanar at bblanar@bolingisd.net or leave a detailed message at 979-559-1259 for scheduled pick-up times.
Boling ISD said its leadership will remain in constant communication with health and state officials to help ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community.
