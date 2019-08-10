The City of Wharton announced that its Beautification City Committee will gather for a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 14. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. inside Wharton City Hall.
Among the items the commission plans to review and consider are planters on the square, Richmond Road at the end of Santa Fe Trail and an update on weedy lots. Member Margaret Dixon asked the planters item be placed on the agenda. They will also review and consider the KTB awards program and the beautification of major thoroughfares.
New business that is on the agenda is current and future expenditures as they affect the current budget, and proposal of new projects (ideas for projects from each member that can be developed for the coming year) and (results of the annual Wharton Spring Sweep).
Old business planned for discussion is voting on business/residences that were nominated for a viewing for consideration for a certificate of recognition, and the other is certificate or recognition nominations for this month.
The commission is made up of Sandra Holmes, Gloria Smith, Steven Roberts, and Devory A. Francis. According to the city, there are currently two vacancies on the commission.
