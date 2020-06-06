The first Wharton County COVID-19 fatality came Tuesday, June 2 with the death of an 85-year-old El Campo woman.
This week, 12 Wharton County people tested positive for the virus still sickening the world, bringing the case count to 70. Of those people, 38 have been listed as recovered, according to the county.
Age and underlying health conditions may have been factors in the county’s first fatality, Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
“When she was admitted (to the hospital), she already had pneumonia,” he said, but added he did not know whether the pneumonia was caused by the coronavirus.
One of the county’s other COVID-19 cases is linked to the woman, he said. The condition of that patient is unknown.
The deceased woman’s family did not wish to discuss her illness.
All nursing homes in Wharton County, along with all staff members have now been tested, Kirkland said, adding El Campo facilities were reported to be virus free as of the testing day.
In East Wharton County, the Caney Creek nursing home announced last week it had seven people testing positive for the virus.
The homes are a major concern, Kirkland said, “because of the susceptibility ... and the mortality rate in older people is much higher.”
The infection rates are growing as life begins to return to normal, Kirkland said, but added case counts would have been far higher had stay-at-home orders not been enacted, had social distancing not become a norm and had people not renewed their vigor in washing hands.
Many of the county’s first cases were linked, spreading within just a few families, people living in the same household. Now, more cases are coming in with an unknown transmission rate reinforcing the fact that social distancing and handwashing efforts can’t stop, Kirkland said.
One concern is that four of the county’s five school districts graduated this past Thursday and Friday. “I don’t feel too bad about the graduation, it’s the parties after. I can’t control all the get togethers in the world.
“And the protests (are concerning too). Anywhere people are in a group and not wearing a mask as much,” Kirkland said.
With 70 residents testing positive for the virus, Wharton County’s test count has surpassed Matagorda County which now reports 69 (five of whom died). Jackson County reported 19 positive cases (one death) as of Thursday while Colorado County had 24 and Austin County 27 at that point.
A total of 1,141 people have been tested in Wharton County as of June 3. The number of people tested is just under 3 percent (2.76) of Wharton County’s population, according to the 2010 census.
With the first death attributed to COVID-19 inside the county, it’s a sobering reminder that this can be deadly and people should remain cautious.
“This is Wharton County’s first COVID19-related death and we are all deeply saddened by her loss. Somehow, someway, we were are all hoping and praying that we could get through this pandemic with no local loss of life,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “Unfortunately, we still have a couple of reported local cases who remain especially vulnerable due to age or pre-existing medical conditions. Every life is precious and it is extremely frustrating to learn this virus can be a cause of death.
“We ask that everyone remain diligent in their social-distancing and hygiene efforts,” he added. “Please pray for those still battling the virus and, of course, for the grieving family who has lost their loved one.”
