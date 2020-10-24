Wharton residents who don’t have aspirations of running for public office can still provide a public service to their city through various boards, commissions, and committees.
The Wharton City Council at its Monday, Oct. 26 regular meeting, will hear from city staff that there have been any appointments to any of these entities.
Elected officials will also be considering the resignation of I.O. Coleman from the Planning Commission. Community Development director Gwyneth Teves said his resignation is effective immediately. The City of Wharton said his resignation is due to “health reasons.” This leaves one vacancy on a commission that has seven people on it. The seat Coleman held ends on June 30, 2021.
According to the City of Wharton, there are vacancies on the Wharton Regional Board, which is made up of six people. This is a two-year term that ends June 30, 2022.
There are two vacancies on the Building Standards Commission, which is made up of seven people. These is a two-year term that ends on June 30, 2021.
The Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities has one vacancy that is also a two-year term that ends June 30, 2021. There are seven people on this committee.
On the Plumbing and Mechanical Board, there are two vacancies. One is still held by Bryan Lynn, which ended June 30, but an appointment to replace him has not been made. There is also another seat that ends on June 30, 2022.
The Housing Finance Corporation has one vacancy, Position 4 District 4 that expires on June 30, 2022.
If you are interested in one of these posts, call Wharton City Hall and speak to Brandi Jimenez, assistant to City Manager Andres Garza, Jr., at 979-532-2491, ext. 229, or write her through email: bjimenez@cityofwharton.com.
Jimenez routinely speaks to the city council during meetings about the vacancies or appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.