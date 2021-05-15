The Wharton Police Department charged a man Wednesday after executing a search warrant and finding more than 40 grams of crystal meth inside his Wharton residence, which is near a drug-free zone.
Aaron Mowels, 36, of Wharton, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. on a driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility misdemeanor charge.
“He was stopped in his vehicle prior to the warrant’s execution and his driver’s license was found to be suspended,” Wharton police Det. Ariel Soltura said.
When Wharton police executed the search warrant in the 800 block of Texas Street, police found illegal drugs.
His charges include possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (felony 1), and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds (felony 3). His charges were enhanced when it was determined that Mowel’s home was within 1,000 feet of Croom Park #2, which is a drug free zone, Det. Soltura said.
Police also found two-plus pounds of marijuana, and charged him with possession.
A loaded .357 Magnum was found near the narcotics, Soltura added.
Mowel’s bond for the crystal methamphetamine charge was set at $100,000, the marijuana possession charge $25,000, and $2,000 on a driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility misdemeanor charge, according to the Wharton County Jail booking report.
When asked if the investigation had determined if Mowel’s intention was to distribute any of the illegal drugs, Soltura said yes.
Mowels was still in custody as of press time.
