A number of shopkeepers in downtown Wharton were surprised to find a mischievous little elf awaiting them when they opened for business the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 27. Preliminary “investigations” appear to indicate that during the 39th annual Christmas parade in historic downtown Wharton, Santa apparently decided to lend some assistance to visitors to the area by deploying members of his team.
It is unclear how many elves are actually visiting but several suspect that they will be with us until Santa returns on Friday Dec. 20 when the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture hosts Snow On The Square.
Terry Lindsey, owner at Bohemian Rhapsody II, was giddy with excitement.
“The little creature is just cute as a button” she said, “but nimble I tell you. We can’t keep up with him,” Lindsey said.
To help everyone out, Annie Lominac from Collector’s Alley has created a sightings card and is asking visitors to help track the elves activity throughout the community.
Beginning this Saturday, Nov. 30 visitors may obtain a card from any participating business in downtown Wharton and are being asked to complete the card by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
“By way of thanks for the support, merchants and the Wharton Downtown Business Association are busy assembling an assortment of prizes to be awarded at 6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 20,” said Debra Medina, proprietor at Provisions Bistro & Market.
“We’re thrilled to play host to fun and hope that this simple game will put a sparkle in everyone’s eye as we look forward to Christmas celebrations” added K&D Design’s Deborah Cenko. Lominac, Medina and Cenko serve as board members of the Wharton Downtown Business Association which is sponsoring the Elf in the Store fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.