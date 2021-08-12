The Boling Independent School District school year begins Thursday.
Newgulf Elementary School hosted a “Meet The Teacher Night” on Tuesday, and Open House activities will be scheduled in the fall, Boling ISD Superintendent Wade Stidevent said.
Boling ISD’s new Early Childhood Center will begin utilizing pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs during the 2021-22 school year.
“I encourage all families to review available Back-to-School information located on our website at www.bolingisd.net,” Stidevent said. “Our website contains information including our Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, free meal program, school supplies lists, bus registration forms, back to school immunization information, and more.”
The school year concludes on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with graduation scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022.
