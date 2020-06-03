The City of Wharton will be testing the newly installed replacements and additional outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The City of Wharton said in a news release that it now has five outdoor warning sirens to alert residents during emergencies, that can broadcast voice messages. According to the city, the intent of warning sirens is to alert people who are outside that an imminent danger is approaching; they are not designed to be heard within a home or other building.
The City of Wharton will begin conducting warning siren system tests regularly on the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon and 6:30 p.m. In the event that there is inclement weather on the test date, the test will be postponed until the following day.
City officials urge residents not to call the Wharton Police Department or 911, as it could overwhelm dispatching services.
For questions about the system, call the City of Wharton at 979-532-2491, extension 238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.