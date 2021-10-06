Current Wharton County Junior College (WCJC) students who have been fully immunized against SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) would be eligible to enter their name in a college-wide lottery where selected students will be awarded one semester of free tuition and fees.
This decision was made by the WCJC Board of Trustees during a September meeting.
To enter, students from the Wharton, Richmond, Sugar Land, and Bay City campuses must complete the WCJC Student VIP form and upload a scanned copy/photo of their vaccination record as proof of immunization.
It also applies to WCJC employees, who have been fully vaccinated against SARS.
They are eligible to enter their name in a different college-wide lottery where selected employees would receive a $300 Visa gift card. To enter, employees must complete a WCJC Employee VIP form and upload a scanned copy/photo of their vaccination record as proof of immunization.
WCJC reports that 50 students and 50 employees would be selected for an award through this program, which is paid using American Rescue Plan institution funds totaling $115,000.
Work-study students
Work-study students employed on WCJC campuses and in community locations, including area schools and non-profit organizations, will receive a pay increase following trustee approval.
The students’ pay, which is from federal and state funds allocated for need-based financial aid employment programs, will go from $7.25 per hour to $10 beginning this fall.
According to WCJC, the work-study hourly wage, which is the federal minimum wage of $7.25, has remained the same for 12 years.
“The stagnation of the hourly wage has created issues with recruitment and retention of students in work-study positions, as the wage no longer aligns with the pay rate offered at comparable jobs in the community or with work-study pay rates at area colleges,” Financial Aid Director Leslie Kolojaco said in advance of the meeting with trustees. “The amount of funds the Department of Education and the state allocated for these programs is related to the number of students employed and hours worked, so issues with recruitment and retention of students jeopardize future funding allocations.”
This hourly wage is comparable to the current pay rate at community jobs with similar experience requirements
The number of hours work-study students can work per week is capped at 19 hours.
Adult literacy
Trustees approved state and federal grant funds from the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program that is still accepting students.
The AEL grant funds federally-supported Adult Education and Literacy and Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs.
The AEL program, headed by Director Tara Zekavat, offers services in English as a Second Language (ESL), High School Equivalency (HSE), IET, civic education, and workforce training within the service area assigned to WCJC by the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC).
Besides Wharton County, the service area includes Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, and Waller counties.
The Fiscal Year 2021-22 grant award is $815,000.
AEL classes will be offered online and in-person and are free of charge. However, one must attend an orientation and take pre-tests. For more information, call 979-532-6301 or email aelregister@wcjc.edu.
