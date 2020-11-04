Regardless of what is going on in the rest of the United States, in Wharton County, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party still reigns supreme when it comes to voting power.
According to the Wharton County Elections Department, Trump accounted for 73.01 percent (11,203 votes), including early voting. His challenger Democrat Joe Biden had 26.03 percent (3,995 votes) of the vote.
In the race for U.S. Senator between incumbent Republican John Cornyn and his main challenger Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar, he had 72.90 percent of the vote in WC. Cornyn had 11,083 votes compared to Hegar’s 3,853 votes in WC.
The U.S. Representative District 27 seat between incumbent Republican Michael Cloud and his main challenger Democrat Ricardo “Rick” de la Fuente, the Victoria-based congressman earned 73.93 percent of the vote. He outdistanced de la Fuente by more than 7,000 votes in WC.
In the race for State Representative District 85 between incumbent Republican Phil Stephenson and his primary challenger Joey Cardenas III, the Wharton-based politician had 11,096 votes. Cardenas had 3,851 votes. Stephenson accumulated 73.02 percent of the WC vote.
State Senator Republican Lois W. Kolkhorst (Brenham) had more District 18 votes compared to Democratic challenger Michael Antalan. Kolkhorst had 11,371 votes to Antalan’s 3,765 votes.
