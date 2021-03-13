Hundreds of motorists lined up around the Wharton Civic Center for hours Friday to get their first of two COVID-19 vaccinations after the State of Texas delivered more than 500 doses this week.
The vehicles were lined in front of the civic center on Fulton Street and then around University Avenue through a residential neighborhood all the way to Pioneer Avenue, where the line curved around 20 vehicles back.
“It has been steady like this since the morning,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said at 11 a.m., three hours after the vaccinations began.
Monday, Wharton County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management, through the Texas Military Department, with the City of Wharton OEM, the City of El Campo OEM and Wharton County OEM were bringing 500 to 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Wharton County for elderly residents.
It was in conjunction with the state’s “Save Our Seniors Initiative.”
OEM coordinators Andy Kirkland and Debbi Cenko said this vaccine allocation was for residents 65 years of age or older, including those residents who were homebound.
Like Wharton, El Campo also hosted a similar event this week, prompting authorities to share news of the event to as many elderly residents as possible.
The Wharton County list for COVID-19 vaccinations was full by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“Earlier this week the state informed us of an opportunity to receive 500 doses of COVID vaccine if we could schedule passing out the doses over Thursday and Friday,” Coordinator Andy Kirkland said. “Thursday around 2 p.m. we were notified we could receive another 500 doses if we could dispense the vaccines,” Kirkland said.
He said volunteers jumped in to help and the first day went well as more than 250 were vaccinated and another 250 scheduled for Friday at the Civic Center.
There were two morning slots and an afternoon slot scheduled for residents to sign up for. For details about the vaccinations, call 979-532-1123.
