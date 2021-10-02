Our Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently called his third special session for the 87th Texas Legislature. The first and second special sessions focused on border security, restrictions on abortions, elections, and criminal bail reform. The third session, which convened Sept 20, should primarily focus on redistricting, restrictions on transgender student athletes, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Today’s column seeks to provide insight into the makeup and history of special sessions by looking at frequently asked questions published in the Legislative Reference Library: https://lrl.texas.gov/sessions/specialsessions/FAQ.cfm.
Background: Opening day in the Texas House and Senate begins at noon on the second Tuesday in January of odd-numbered years. Our state legislature only meets for 140 days, but the Texas constitution does grant the governor authority to convene the legislature at other times (special sessions) to address critically important state affairs.
Does the governor have to wait 20 days after the end of the regular session before calling a special session?
No. Texas Constitution, Article 4, section 8(a) does not place time limits on the governor's power to convene a special session. The constitution states the governor may call at any time and for any reason, although he must state his purpose in the proclamation calling the legislators to special session.
Does the governor have to give members of the legislature advance notice before calling and convening a special session?
No. Our Texas Constitution places no time limits on the governor's power to convene a special session. At 1:30 a.m., on June 2, 1987, Gov. Bill Clements called a special session of the 70th Legislature to begin at 11 a.m. the same day. The special session lasted only one day.
Can the legislature consider any topic during a special session?
No. Article 3, Section 40 of the Texas Constitution states that when the legislature is convened in special session, there shall be no legislation upon subjects other than those designated in the proclamation of the governor calling such session, or presented to them by the governor.
Can more than one topic be covered in a special session?
Yes. Our Texas Constitution places no limitation on the number of topics a governor can designate in a special session proclamation. All topics need not be listed in a single proclamation: the governor many expand his/her call to include additional topics at any time. Legislation was allowed on 153 topics during the 43rd Legislature, First Called Session and 72 topics during the 72nd Legislature, Second Called Session.
Is there a limit on the number of special sessions that can be called between regular legislative sessions?
No. The Texas Constitution does not limit the number of special sessions a governor may call in between two regular legislative sessions.
Does there have to be a break between special sessions?
No. The governor may call special sessions back-to-back. The governor may also convene a new special session on the same day that a special session ends. As an example, the First Called Session of the 78th Legislature ended on July 28, 2003 and the Second Called Session began at 3:15 p.m. the same day.
How long after a special session ends does the governor have to veto bills?
Texas Constitution, Article 4, section 14, which grants the governor the power to veto bills, draws no distinction between regular and special sessions. The governor has 10 days (not counting Sundays) to return the bill to the legislature with objection. If after 10 days the bill is not returned to the legislature by the governor with objections, the bill becomes law as if the governor had signed it.
If the legislature has adjourned sine die, or if the bill is presented to the governor fewer than 10 days (not counting Sundays) prior to final adjournment, the governor has 20 days (counting Sundays) after the final day of the session to sign or veto the bill. If neither action is taken, the bill becomes law without the governor's signature.
Can the governor call only one chamber of the legislature into a special session?
No. Unlike the president of the United States, the Texas governor may not call either house alone into special session.
Do special sessions have to last 30 days?
No. Texas Constitution Article 3, section 40 limits special sessions to a maximum of thirty days but imposes no minimum. The 1st called session of the 38th Legislature met for only one hour. No legislation was enacted.
Gov. Abbott’s recently called third special session must end on or before Oct. 19.
