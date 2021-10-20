Two people are dead following a residential burglary that occurred in East Bernard last Friday, but there have been no arrests made, according to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).
“I believe this is an isolated incident, and the community and general public as a whole should not be in any immediate danger,” Capt. B.J. Novak, with the sheriff’s office, said Tuesday.
According to the WCSO, the victims were identified as John Vasquez, Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35. They were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Judge Tim Drapela.
A Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was the first law enforcement officer to respond to 16320 FM 1164 in East Bernard at approximately 11:57 p.m. in reference to a residential burglary. Once sheriff’s deputies arrived, the investigation led by the WCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division, confirmed two victims in the home were shot to death.
Pct. 2 Constable J.A. Szymanski, who is based in East Bernard, said he is familiar with the area, but didn’t know the victims personally. He said the victim’s home is about 100 yards from the next door neighbors.
The WCSO said last Friday Judge Drapela conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy be performed.
The two victims were transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office awaiting autopsies. As of Tuesday, the victims’ bodies were still in Fort Bend County.
“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional presence by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office in and around East Bernard ISD,” the WCSO said in a news release Monday morning.
Investigators are currently following leads and have located a person of interest, according to the WCSO.
The Texas Rangers are assisting our Criminal Investigation Division with this case.
At the time that law enforcement was notified about the home burglary, Capt.. Novak said WCSO units were attempting to locate a missing hunter on CR 382, west of Louise.
“When this (East Bernard) call for service was dispatched, it took our units a little longer to arrive on scene,” he said.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Sgt. Scott Grosser at 979-532-1550.
