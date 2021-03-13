The deadline to register for the Wharton city council and Wharton ISD school board General Election is April 1.
There are several ways to register to vote, including contacting Elections Administrator Cynthia Richter with the Wharton County Elections Department at 979-532-0193, or online at www.votetexas.gov. According to the website you can request a postage-paid voter registration form, or complete an application.
The Wharton Independent School District will have two board elections. One race pits incumbent Steven Roberts against Miguel Santes for Position 1. The other is Gerard Scranton against Philip Henderson, Sr. for Position 2. Trustee Chris Sparks withdrew his application to run.
Voters will cast their ballots for one Wharton City Council race. Russell Machann is the lone incumbent who has a challenger, Jacques Hearse, for the At Large Place 5 seat.
Councilmen Clifford Jackson (District 1) and Terry Freeze (District 3) are unchallenged.
The trustee and council seats are two-year terms.
East Bernard
Voters will be going to the polls to elect someone new to the East Bernard Board of Alderman.
The Position 5 seat will have three candidates, including Caleb Kopecky, Jonathon A. Szymnaski, and Isaac Corder. Current Alderman John Kopycinski will not run again.
Aldermen David Tomchesson (Position 1) and Andrew Webster (Position 3) did not have challengers.
There will not be an election for the East Bernard ISD Board of Trustees.
Kyle Marik (Position 3) and Richard Garza (Position 4) will not be challenged.
Voting process
Early voting will begin Monday, April 19 and continue through Friday, April 23. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, April 26 through Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be conducted at the Wharton County Annex D, 315 East Milam Street, in Wharton, and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside Drive, in East Bernard.
On Election Day, voting will be at the Wharton Civic Center’s Duncan Auditorium, 1924 North Fulton, in Wharton, and East Bernard Library.
Runoff election is Saturday, June 5.
Others who will be having elections are City of El Campo, El Campo ISD, and West Wharton County Hospital District.
