Three meetings are planned next Monday, including the Wharton City Council, and another next Wednesday for the Beautification Commission.
The Finance Committee will meet at Wharton City Hall at 6:15 p.m. Items members will review and consider are the Wharton Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC) Fiscal year 2021-22 annual budget. The WEDC Board of Directors met June 21 and approved the budget for the Finance Committee to consider and the council to approve.
The current WEDC budget is $601,455. Board of directors OK’d a $725,000 budget next fiscal year. Budgets are based on projected estimated revenues such as sales tax.
Members will also review and consider intention to issue certificates of obligation for the Texas Water Development Board Flood Infrastructure Fund.
The Public Works Committee will meet at Wharton City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Among those who serve on the committee are council persons Terry Freese, Don Mueller, and Clifford Jackson.
They will review and consider an update on the city’s 2020 Street Improvement Project.
The trio will meet also for the council meeting at 7:30 p.m., one of the items is the street project.
There are three requests the council will consider for building line setback variances, a pay request for emergency work done at the Alabama Road Water Well No. 3, a resolution awarding a contract for construction for the 2016 CDBG-DR grant programs administered by the General Land Office, and removal of trees located behind a home on the 600 block of Walnut, which is in the city’s alley way.
The Beautification Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m., also at city hall. It will elect officers, including chairperson, vice-chairperson, and secretary.
Among the other items on the agenda are: Commission shirts and quotes for purchases; an update on the Adopt-a Planter Program and planter recognition tags quote for purchase; projects and events like the Fall Clean Sweep, dog park fundraising, and tree sale fundraising; proposed projects like trash pick-ups, adopt-a-highway, compost bins; and assistance with community clean-up event.
The commission will also discuss certificates of recognition for various businesses WEDC/Elm Street Park at 108 West Elm Street and McDonald’s at 1404 North Richmond, and residences 302 Moutray and 801 North Rusk.
