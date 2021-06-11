The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to June 4. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Jermaine Thomas Collins, 43, of Eagle Lake, was arrested on a criminal trespass misdemeanor warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 8:41 a.m., June 4. He was released June 4;
• Alonso Gutierrez-Perez, 35, of Wharton, was arrested on a forgery financial instrument felony warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 3:57 p.m., June 4. He was released June 7;
• Felix Lopez III, 42, of Bay City, was arrested on a burglary of vehicles misdemeanor charge by the El Campo Police Department at 7:06 p.m., June 3. He was released June 4;
• Jamie Ortiz, 38, of East Bernard, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge by the WCSO at 8:59 a.m., June 4. He was released June 4;
• Lindsey Leanne Stewart, 44, of Wharton, was arrested on a false report statement officer/agent HMO misdemeanor warrant charge by WPD at 2:31 p.m., June 4. She was released June 5;
• Lucious Clayborne II, 54, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:09 a.m., June 5. He was released June 6;
• Kristen Renee Partida, 31, of Boling, was arrested on a false report statement officer/agent HMO misdemeanor warrant charge by WPD at 6:48 a.m., June 5. She was released June 5;
• Sean Michael Pursley, 30, of Wharton, was arrested on a sex abuse of child continuous: Victim under 14 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:54 a.m., June 5. He was released June 6;
• Jennifer Michelle Weed, 36, of El Campo, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor charge by ECPD at 11:47 p.m., June 5. She was released June 6;
• Terell Jermaine Gilmore, 19, of Wharton, was arrested on a deadly conduct discharge firearm individual(s) felony warrant/violation of parole charge by the WCSO at 3:35 p.m., June 7;
• Wayne Burford Hatton, 53, of El Campo, was arrested on a prohibitive substance/item correctional facility felony warrant/violation of parole charge by the WCSO at 11:03 a.m., June 7;
• Christopher Devon King 38, of Wharton, was arrested on an unlawful possession of firearm by felon felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 1:42 a.m., June 7;
• Robert Lee Patterson, 46, of Sweeny, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by the Texas Department of Public Safety at 11:35 a.m., June 7;
• Alice Bustamante, 53, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000 ENH felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:03 a.m., June 9. She was released June 9;
• Ashlyn Maire Gomez, 22, of Bay City, was arrested on an assault family/household member with previous conviction felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 10:42 a.m., June 9;
• Jaime Francisco Gutierrez, 20, of Danevang, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 6:11 p.m., June 9. He was released June 10;
• Samantha Lynn Hernandez, 25, of Houston, was arrested on a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by the WCSO at 5:47 p.m., June 9;
• Curtis Washington, 58, of Wharton, was arrested on an injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury felony charge by the WCSO at 9:59 p.m., June 9. He was released June 10;
• Richard Wayne Carpenter, Jr., 33, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 2:25 a.m., June 10. He was released June 10;
• Jonathan O’Brien Lewis, 36, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 2:25 a.m., June 10. He was released June 10.
