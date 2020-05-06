The coronavirus has not only had an effect on the Wharton ISD election, but also the seating of several board of trustees.
An election was scheduled this month, but was moved to November through a unanimous decision by the board last month.
This means trustees Steven Roberts (Position 1) and Dr. Cody Pohler (Position 6) will continue on as board members until the election.
Interim Superintendent Randy Meyer hasn’t been told otherwise.
“The trustees who were up for election in May will continue in their positions until the November election; Mr. Roberts will remain on the board until the mayoral election in November,” Meyer said. “If he wins, he will need to resign from the school board.”
Roberts is going up against incumbent Tim Barker and challenger Marie Johnson.
Should Roberts be victorious, his position would need to be filled by appointment until the next school board election for his seat.
Dr. Pohler opted to drop from the race after filing for election. Wharton ISD was told he would continue to serve until the winner between Fred Johnson and LaTisha Fisher-Gilmore is decided at the polls in the fall.
