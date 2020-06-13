When you think of a great teacher, who or what comes to mind? A genuine smile, a caring heart, a listening ear, and an encouraging word might be a few of the attributes that describe that person.
Wharton ISD is honored by the many wonderful teachers that fulfill those traits on a daily basis with students within the district. Recently, WISD had four teachers who were recognized as Wharton ISD’s Teachers of the Year.
Those teachers included Sivells Elementary School second grade bilingual teacher Nemesis Reveles, Wharton Elementary School sixth grade math teacher Samantha Yackel, Wharton Junior High School math/algebra teacher Fritz Zarate, and Wharton High School English teacher Crystal Burditt.
From those four teachers, Reveles and Burditt were selected as the elementary and secondary teachers who will advance to the regional competition. This month begins the judging process at the Regional ESC’s to determine the 40 Texas Teachers of the Year semifinalists; Regional Teachers of the Year. From those semifinalists, judging will be Aug. 10 at TASA headquarters in Austin to determine the six Texas Teachers of the Year finalists. Those selected candidates will be announced Aug. 11.
On Sept. 13, the finalists will have a Texas Teacher of the Year interview and the Texas Regional Teachers of the Year will be served dinner. At this event, judges will select one Texas Elementary School Teacher of the Year and one Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Between those two selected teachers, one will be chosen to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.
Burditt
Burditt grew up in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School.
“I was inspired to teach by my high school English teacher, Carole Grogan. Unlike many people who go into teaching, when I moved back to Wharton after college and a few years of teaching elsewhere, I actually got the chance to work with the teacher who inspired me. Carole Grogan was my department head and mentor teacher, and I learned so much from her,” said Burditt.
She changed gears for about 10 years and taught art at the high school, but with time, it has led her back into the classroom teaching English while working on her master’s degree.
“I had people ask me why I wanted a degree in English and not administration or counseling. My answer is simple. I am a teacher: the subject matter or age of my students may change, but this is definitely what I was born to do,” she said.
Burditt said she came back into the English classroom with so much more teaching experience and different perspectives than she had as a beginning teacher. She also teaches with a department of great teachers, as opposed to being the only art teacher on campus. Grogan was her department head for some time before making the decision to retire. Grogan’s retirement led to a full circle in Burditt’s professional life. She is now the English department head at Wharton High School. She started this school year teaching a class she had not taught in years, ESL, and a class she had never taught in her life, AP Language and Composition.
“Through all of the hours of preparation and grading, I rediscovered my love of teaching English Language Learners: there is just so much to share and so much progress that a teacher gets to see when working with these students. I also discovered that I really love teaching AP Language and Composition. It was daunting at first to teach a class where my students had the opportunity to earn college credit, but seeing these talented students grow and learn to be mature writers and thoughtful readers was amazing,” she said. “This is what I love about teaching: every year (even after 20 years in the classroom) brings new challenges and adventures. Even when the school shut down for a global pandemic, I learned how to teach remotely via computer as well as how to keep connected with my students when we couldn’t meet face to face. While I do NOT want another year quite as full of surprises as this one, I look forward to what new adventures await this fall.”
Wharton ISD would like to wish these two nominated candidates good luck.
Reveles
Reveles graduated from the University of Houston in 2016. She has been teaching at Sivells four years and has loved every learning opportunity that has come with it, she said. In 2019, she became bilingual certified and a whole new journey came about.
“I love teaching and I don’t see myself in any other profession. I may teach my students academics and social and emotional skills, but they teach me so much more,” Reveles said. “Every day the kids come in with smiling faces and warm hugs, new ideas, jokes, stories they can’t wait to tell you. They have no idea of the impact they make in my life every day. Teaching is more than a job, it’s work from the heart. I love those moments when they make a connection from our in class learning to the real world. I can’t wait to continue learning and growing in Wharton ISD. I love my Sivells family.”
