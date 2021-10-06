We all know that friends are important. I am thankful for my new ones, and those that I have had for years. One of my newer friends, many of you may know. He is our local hospice chaplain, Mr. Bob Hobbins. Over the past few months, he has become a very good friend. Last week, I’m not sure how the conversation came about, but it probably had to do with where I grew up. And I simply said, “I grew up on Highway 59, and I have spent my life all along Highway 59.”
He then started asking questions and I told him that growing up Hwy. 59 was a two-lane road in front of my home in Timpson, Shelby County, in East Texas. My school campus was across the street. So, everything I did growing up required me to cross Hwy. 59.
We moved to Wharton in 1967, and the 10 years living in Wharton was definitely spent traveling along Hwy 59. When we moved back to East Texas, we lived in Nacogdoches where Wayne lost his battle with cancer. The First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches was also located on Hwy. 59.
Wayne was buried in a beautiful cemetery not too far from the church, and yes, it too, was on Hwy. 59. When I moved back to Wharton, I traveled that same highway many, many times to visit Mom, and I would go by the cemetery to visit Wayne.
Several times over the years, Tessie would say, “I wish Daddy was buried at home.” She meant Wharton, of course. So, one day I was on one of those trips to Nacogdoches, and I thought, why not? Wayne loved the Wharton City Cemetery while we were here, and it made sense to have him in Wharton. I went through the legal means of making it happen. It had to be approved by the State of Texas, and only certain vehicles registered for the approval by the state were allowed to handle the transportation process.
After going through the legal efforts for several months, I bought our cemetery plots, and Wayne is now here at home in Wharton. One of my fears was that moving a double headstone would be difficult, but I was assured it would be done carefully, and the job was successfully completed. A few days after his arrival, we had a reinterment service. All of this took place on … guess which road … you guessed it, Hwy. 59.
My brother, James Hollis, and wife Bobbie, had gravesites in one of the large cemeteries in Houston. But they felt like Wharton had become home to them after being here several years, and they were buried next to our plots in our beloved Wharton City Cemetery. And then one day, my dear friend Jeanie Merka said, “I want to buy plots next to yours so we can all be together.” And so, it came to be, and she now shares a plot close by.
Now, another part of that story is that I worked for 20 years to get Hwy. 59 changed to Interstate 69. This required me to travel from Laredo to Texarkana many times in an effort to see what shape the highway was in, and prove the need for it to become a federal highway that would provide transportation for goods and services. I was recently given an engraved writing pen for being on the original Interstate 69 Alliance Board.
My friend Bob, was amazed that I have traveled from one end of Texas to the other throughout my life and many years of service. If not right on Hwy. 59, my travels were never far off track from the great highway. So, Bob Hobbins, this is my story.
As I said earlier, Wayne was so fond of our city cemetery. People do not realize how old the cemetery actually is. Did you know it dates back to 1846? The cemetery came to be when there needed to be a plot to bury a local female years ago. The Wharton County judge at the time asked one of the commissioners to walk a goodly distance from the courthouse to find property that would be suitable as a cemetery. We might say, and it has been said for many years, that it was the “County Cemetery,” and there have been many arguments over this title.
The truth is that citizens of Wharton have not only buried their loved ones there, but they have recently taken an active role of revitalizing a cemetery board, and good things are happening to return the beauty of our beloved cemetery. Donations are welcomed and are being used to pay for the labor and expense for the upkeep and to maintain the property. The idea is to raise enough money to build an endowment that will allow the maintenance to continue for years to come. Please send your donations to Wharton Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 588, Wharton, TX, 77488. The organization is a 501c-3 and donations can be deducted for tax purposes. If you haven’t bought a plot, but would like one, they are still available. Just call the Wharton Funeral Home.
Special thanks to my friend Mary Agnes Grissom for the beautiful flowers provided to me from St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Lacey Border with Flowers It is always does an amazing job! Safe travels to all of you as you drive along our beautiful Texas highways.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
